Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Saturn Aura

161,048 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2009 Saturn Aura

2009 Saturn Aura

XR-4

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Saturn Aura

XR-4

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 6474784
  2. 6474784
Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

161,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474784
  • Stock #: MH314800A
  • VIN: 1G8ZV57B49F174784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVER MOSS
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,048 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER!! This gently used Saturn Aura is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This local sedan has been meticulously maintained by it's one and only owner. It has also been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Player
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Cloth Interior
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Preferred Equipment Group 1SA
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.4L I4 VVT
Power Tilt & Tip Sliding Glass Sunroof w/Sunshade
Advanced Audio Package
Tires: P215/55R17 BW Touring AS
Wheels: 17' x 7' 5 Spoke Machine Faced Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2018 Kia Forte LX
 12,080 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 60,702 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Golf...
 29,975 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory