2009 Saturn Aura

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Courtesy Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Player Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features Cloth Interior XM SATELLITE RADIO Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Preferred Equipment Group 1SA Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Engine: 2.4L I4 VVT Power Tilt & Tip Sliding Glass Sunroof w/Sunshade Advanced Audio Package Tires: P215/55R17 BW Touring AS Wheels: 17' x 7' 5 Spoke Machine Faced Aluminum

