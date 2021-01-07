2009 Saturn Aura

+ taxes & licensing
1-866-768-6885
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER!! This gently used Saturn Aura is now available to test drive at JimPattison Hyundai Surrey. This local sedan has been meticulously maintained by it's one and only owner. It has also been fully inspected atJim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrainguarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report withall of our pre-owned vehicles. Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer textcontact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084
