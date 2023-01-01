Menu
<p>ALBERTA registered.  Clean carfax, runs good. </p>

2009 Subaru Forester

256,000 KM

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester

2009 Subaru Forester

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

256,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JF2SH63669H786505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALBERTA registered.  Clean carfax, runs good. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-XXXX

604-543-5551

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2009 Subaru Forester