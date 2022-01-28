$9,488+ tax & licensing
604-531-2916
2009 Subaru Impreza
5Dr 2.5 I Sport at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$9,488
- Listing ID: 8252442
- Stock #: X9432A
- VIN: JF1GH62669H820793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 191,378 KM
Vehicle Description
New to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch, we’re pleased to offer this immaculate locally-owned and meticulously serviced 2009 Subaru Impreza 5 Door 2.5 I Sport! With low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this pristine smoke-free OpenRoad Certified 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5 I Sport hatch has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! Equipped with 2.5L SOHC flat 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 170 Hp and 170 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 4 speed automatic transmission with Sport mode and Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All Wheel Drive, this 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5 5 Door I Sport provides you the functionality of a small SUV, the fuel economy of a compact car, and the performance of a Japanese rally car! Features include: keyless entry, power windows, power heated exterior mirrors, power tilt/slide glass sunroof, heated front seats, air conditioning, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth connectivity, 10 speaker premium audio system, and more! To truly witness the incredible value that this magnificent 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5 I,Sport hatchback represents in this pristine condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
