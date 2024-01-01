$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Camry
HYBRID 4-door Sedan
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
Used
89,091KM
VIN 4T1BB46K19U101469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T10210
- Mileage 89,091 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
