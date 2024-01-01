$10,997+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE 4A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$10,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Bisque
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA73471
- Mileage 170,493 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! New Spark Plugs! The 2009 Toyota Corolla LE features a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine producing 132 horsepower, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. It offers power windows and locks, keyless entry, air conditioning, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary input. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and front-seat side airbags. The interior boasts comfortable cloth seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and ample passenger space. The exterior includes body-colored power mirrors and 16-inch steel wheels with covers. Renowned for its reliability and fuel efficiency, the Corolla LE achieves an estimated 27 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
