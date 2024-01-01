Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh Oil Change! New Spark Plugs! The 2009 Toyota Corolla LE features a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine producing 132 horsepower, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. It offers power windows and locks, keyless entry, air conditioning, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary input. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and front-seat side airbags. The interior boasts comfortable cloth seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and ample passenger space. The exterior includes body-colored power mirrors and 16-inch steel wheels with covers. Renowned for its reliability and fuel efficiency, the Corolla LE achieves an estimated 27 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2009 Toyota Corolla

170,493 KM

Details Description

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE 4A

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE 4A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11335846
  2. 11335846
  3. 11335846
  4. 11335846
  5. 11335846
  6. 11335846
  7. 11335846
  8. 11335846
  9. 11335846
  10. 11335846
  11. 11335846
  12. 11335846
  13. 11335846
  14. 11335846
  15. 11335846
  16. 11335846
  17. 11335846
  18. 11335846
  19. 11335846
  20. 11335846
Contact Seller

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,493KM
VIN 2T1BU40E29C073471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Bisque
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA73471
  • Mileage 170,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Oil Change! New Spark Plugs! The 2009 Toyota Corolla LE features a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine producing 132 horsepower, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. It offers power windows and locks, keyless entry, air conditioning, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary input. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and front-seat side airbags. The interior boasts comfortable cloth seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and ample passenger space. The exterior includes body-colored power mirrors and 16-inch steel wheels with covers. Renowned for its reliability and fuel efficiency, the Corolla LE achieves an estimated 27 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2009 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE 4A for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan LE 4A 170,493 KM $10,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 50,011 KM $34,674 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru ASCENT Convenience for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Subaru ASCENT Convenience 52,962 KM $27,774 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla