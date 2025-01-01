Menu
2009 Toyota Corolla

240,485 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

12424485

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
240,485KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E29C165812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H5812
  • Mileage 240,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

2009 Toyota Corolla