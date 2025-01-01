Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Toyota Corolla

210,441 KM

Details Features

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12723753

2009 Toyota Corolla

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,441KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E79C035377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,441 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited Ultimate FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited Ultimate FINANCING AVAILABLE 152,517 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic EX FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Honda Civic EX FINANCING AVAILABLE 168,160 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 96,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2009 Toyota Corolla