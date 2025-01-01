Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Toyota Matrix

289,012 KM

Details Features

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle
13070410

2009 Toyota Matrix

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
289,012KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1KU40E99C115828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 289,012 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2009 Toyota Matrix for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Toyota Matrix 289,012 KM $5,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Ford Fusion SE FINANCING AVAILABLE 114,128 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura TSX Premium Pkg FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Langley, BC
2013 Acura TSX Premium Pkg FINANCING AVAILABLE 188,426 KM $12,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2009 Toyota Matrix