Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2009 Toyota Prius

160,279 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

12675627

2009 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,279KM
VIN JTDKB20U493466799

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T534440A
  • Mileage 160,279 KM

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-XXXX

1-888-805-3918

$CALL

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2009 Toyota Prius