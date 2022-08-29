2009 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 2 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9209422

9209422 Stock #: H1143

H1143 VIN: JTDKT923995251143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 50,291 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.