$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Audi A4
2.0T QUATTRO AUTO INSPECTED, WARRANTY, FINANCE AND BCAA MEMBERSHIP!
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8176990
- Stock #: 24948
- VIN: WAUFFCFL6AN037437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to the Automarket, your Pre-Owned Dealership of "YES". We have a very beautiful A4 with every option available in the Premium Plus. Quattro All Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth Telephone and Streaming Audio, Power Glass Moonroof and all of the Power Options. This is car has been fully inspected and has 60% Tire Life Remaining and 90% Brake Life. The oil has been changed and we have detailed the vehicle for your safety and enjoyment. Carfax report shows excellent service history.
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive
