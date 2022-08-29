Menu
2010 Audi A4

96,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Sports & Imports

604-536-4533

2010 Audi A4

2010 Audi A4

S-LINE

2010 Audi A4

S-LINE

Location

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

604-536-4533

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9245098
  • Stock #: P1426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 AUDI A4 QUATTRO 2L TURBO S-LINE ONLY 97000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Sports & Imports

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

604-536-XXXX

604-536-4533

