<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2010 Chevrolet Aveo LT 5dr Wgn from H2H Auto Group! This silver sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable cloth seats and a pass-through rear seat, making it perfect for families or those who need extra cargo space. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and efficient ride. With features like cruise control, power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel, this Aveo offers both comfort and convenience.</p><p>With 164,522km on the odometer, this well-maintained Aveo is ready to take on your daily commute or weekend adventures. Enjoy peace of mind with safety features like driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. Stay connected with the built-in AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzling features of this Aveo:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The pass-through rear seat provides ample cargo space for groceries, luggage, or even sporting equipment.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Ride:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and quiet ride thanks to the well-maintained suspension and powerful engine.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Stay protected with driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system.</li><li><strong>Modern Amenities:</strong> Stay entertained and connected with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input.</li><li><strong>Convenience Features:</strong> Power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel make your driving experience effortless.</li></ul>

2010 Chevrolet Aveo

164,522 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Aveo

LT 5dr Wgn

2010 Chevrolet Aveo

LT 5dr Wgn

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,522KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1TC6DE1AL116592

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H6592
  • Mileage 164,522 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
Telematics

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2010 Chevrolet Aveo