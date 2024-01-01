$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Aveo
LT 5dr Wgn
2010 Chevrolet Aveo
LT 5dr Wgn
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H6592
- Mileage 164,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable used car? Look no further than this 2010 Chevrolet Aveo LT 5dr Wgn from H2H Auto Group! This silver sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable cloth seats and a pass-through rear seat, making it perfect for families or those who need extra cargo space. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine that delivers a smooth and efficient ride. With features like cruise control, power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel, this Aveo offers both comfort and convenience.
With 164,522km on the odometer, this well-maintained Aveo is ready to take on your daily commute or weekend adventures. Enjoy peace of mind with safety features like driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system. Stay connected with the built-in AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input.
Here are five of the most sizzling features of this Aveo:
- Spacious Interior: The pass-through rear seat provides ample cargo space for groceries, luggage, or even sporting equipment.
- Comfortable Ride: Enjoy a smooth and quiet ride thanks to the well-maintained suspension and powerful engine.
- Safety Features: Stay protected with driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a security system.
- Modern Amenities: Stay entertained and connected with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input.
- Convenience Features: Power windows, power locks, and a tilt steering wheel make your driving experience effortless.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191