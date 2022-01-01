Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chrysler Sebring

120,130 KM

Details Description Features

$7,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,480

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2010 Chrysler Sebring

2010 Chrysler Sebring

LIMITED Touring with Leather, Sunroof, Local, No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chrysler Sebring

LIMITED Touring with Leather, Sunroof, Local, No Accidents!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 8118301
  2. 8118301
  3. 8118301
  4. 8118301
  5. 8118301
  6. 8118301
  7. 8118301
  8. 8118301
  9. 8118301
  10. 8118301
  11. 8118301
  12. 8118301
  13. 8118301
  14. 8118301
  15. 8118301
  16. 8118301
  17. 8118301
  18. 8118301
  19. 8118301
  20. 8118301
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,480

+ taxes & licensing

120,130KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8118301
  • Stock #: 7501
  • VIN: 1C3CC5FV4AN187501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 7501
  • Mileage 120,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and no accidents. Low 120,000 km's and a loaded Limited Touring model with V6 engine, leather interior, power sunroof, heated seats, keyless entry and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 90,264 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 152,496 KM
$8,480 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Santa F...
 241,551 KM
$8,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory