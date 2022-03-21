Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,575 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Stow-N-Go, 163k, Affordable, Local, No Accidents, Affordable

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Stow-N-Go, 163k, Affordable, Local, No Accidents, Affordable

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

163,575KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8932768
  • Stock #: 2857
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE3AR182857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, No Accidents, Only 163,000 km's and Stow N Go!


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Entertainment System

