$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - SiriusXM
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
167,615KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9718279
- Stock #: 19350A
- VIN: 2D4RN4DX8AR159026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,615 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 167,615 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 251HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2