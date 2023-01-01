$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
Sport R/T
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
162,376KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10003700
- Stock #: M555967A
- VIN: 3D7JB1ET8AG156863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 162,376 KM
Vehicle Description
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Regular Cab pickup has 162,376 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Front Floor Mats
Urethane Shift Knob
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Floor tunnel insulation
Highline door trim panels
Carpeted floor covering
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Dual assist handles
Pwr windows w/1-touch down
Floor-mounted shifter
Behind the seat storage bin
Instrumentation-inc: display screen, trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
Interior lighting-inc: dome lamp w/switch, ash tray & glove box lamps
Mechanical
Full-Size Spare Tire
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
4.10 Axle Ratio
7-Pin Wiring Harness
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
Corporate 9.25 rear axle
Tip start electronic starting feature
Rear-wheel drive
700-amp maintenance-free battery
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
6' 4" cargo box
Exterior
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Underhood Lamp
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour grille
Front license plate bracket
Body-colour front fascia
Sport Performance Hood
Locking Tailgate
Rear wheel well liners
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Automatic quad halogen headlamps
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed long mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
(6) premium speakers
Additional Features
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Seat belt height adjusters
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2