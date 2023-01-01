Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

162,376 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport R/T

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport R/T

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,376KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10003700
  • Stock #: M555967A
  • VIN: 3D7JB1ET8AG156863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 162,376 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Regular Cab pickup has 162,376 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Front Floor Mats
Urethane Shift Knob
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Floor tunnel insulation
Highline door trim panels
Carpeted floor covering
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Dual assist handles
Pwr windows w/1-touch down
Floor-mounted shifter
Behind the seat storage bin
Instrumentation-inc: display screen, trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
Interior lighting-inc: dome lamp w/switch, ash tray & glove box lamps

Mechanical

Full-Size Spare Tire
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
4.10 Axle Ratio
7-Pin Wiring Harness
HD engine cooling
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
HD transmission oil cooler
Corporate 9.25 rear axle
Tip start electronic starting feature
Rear-wheel drive
700-amp maintenance-free battery
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
6' 4" cargo box

Exterior

tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Underhood Lamp
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour grille
Front license plate bracket
Body-colour front fascia
Sport Performance Hood
Locking Tailgate
Rear wheel well liners
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Automatic quad halogen headlamps
Body-colour rear bumper w/step pads

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed long mast antenna
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
(6) premium speakers

Additional Features

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Seat belt height adjusters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

