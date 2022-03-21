2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,980 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 8 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8712851

8712851 Stock #: 5281

5281 VIN: 1D7RV1GTXAS255281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 183,890 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Safety Passenger Airbag Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.