2010 Dodge Ram 1500

183,890 KM

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Quad Cab 5.7L HEMI, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Load!

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

183,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8712851
  • Stock #: 5281
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GTXAS255281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 183,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded! 2010 RAM 1500 HEMI Quad Cab 4x4 with tons of options like leather heated and cooled power seating, navigation, factory brake controller, heated steering wheel, all of the power options, backup camera, alloy wheels, tow pack, climate control air conditioning and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Passenger Airbag
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

