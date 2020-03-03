Menu
2010 Ford E150

E-150 CARGO, LADDER RACK, SHELVES, INSP, BCAA MBSHP, WARR, FINANCE

2010 Ford E150

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4802355
  • Stock #: 23357
  • VIN: 1FTNE1EW6ADA43150
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
2

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

