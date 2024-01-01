$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape
Hybrid Limited 4D Utility FWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 119,472 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Low Kilometers! Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! New Front Brakes! The 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited offers a blend of performance and efficiency. Equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, it delivers respectable power while maintaining impressive fuel economy. The hybrid system seamlessly switches between gas and electric power, optimizing efficiency. The Limited trim boasts upscale features such as leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a premium audio system. Safety features include traction control, stability control, antilock brakes, and a suite of airbags. With its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and eco-friendly credentials, the 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited appeals to those seeking a versatile and environmentally conscious SUV. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
