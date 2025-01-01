$6,980+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$6,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 235,231 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2010 Ford Escape XLT 4x4!
235,231 km | Reliable & Well-Maintained
Looking for a dependable SUV with all the essentials? Check out this 2010 Ford Escape XLT!
4x4 great for all seasons
Automatic transmission
Air conditioning & cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Tilt steering for added comfort
Sunroof enjoy those sunny days!
Cloth interior clean & comfy
Perfect for commuting, road trips, or weekend adventures. Ready to drive away today!
Message for more details or to schedule a test drive!
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $375
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
