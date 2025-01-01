Menu
FOR SALE: 2010 Ford Escape XLT 4x4! 
235,231 km | Reliable & Well-Maintained

Looking for a dependable SUV with all the essentials? Check out this 2010 Ford Escape XLT!

4x4 great for all seasons
Automatic transmission
Air conditioning & cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Tilt steering for added comfort
Sunroof enjoy those sunny days!
Cloth interior clean & comfy

Perfect for commuting, road trips, or weekend adventures. Ready to drive away today!

Message for more details or to schedule a test drive!

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. 

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 
 
Administration Fee of $375
 
Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 
 
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

604-585-1831

2010 Ford Escape

235,231 KM

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

12378507

2010 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,231KM
VIN 1fmcu9dg6akd03170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,231 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2010 Ford Escape XLT 4x4!
235,231 km | Reliable & Well-Maintained

Looking for a dependable SUV with all the essentials? Check out this 2010 Ford Escape XLT!

4x4 great for all seasons
Automatic transmission
Air conditioning & cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Tilt steering for added comfort
Sunroof enjoy those sunny days!
Cloth interior clean & comfy

Perfect for commuting, road trips, or weekend adventures. Ready to drive away today!

Message  for more details or to schedule a test drive!



Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Front/rear floor mats
Rear floor heat ducts
Rear cargo area light
Interior lights off delay
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
White-faced instrument gauges
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
Steering wheel w/speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/moulded-in-colour insert
Centrestack w/disassociated display

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
4-wheel independent suspension
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Wheel nut wrench & jack
3.0L V6 DURATEC 30 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
3.51 final drive ratio
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Side intrusion door beams
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
SOS post-crash alert system
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags
Manual 3-point shoulder & lap safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
front seat safety belt pretensioners

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Headlamp off delay
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Underbody-mounted mini spare tire
A-gloss body-colour front bumper
Roof rack w/crossbars
Painted body-colour body-side cladding
Chrome grille w/body-colour lower
Black pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror *Late availability on integrated blind spot mirror*
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required)
Black full grip ergonomic door handles

Windows

Privacy glass on rear doors

Seating

60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch

Additional Features

Adjustable Head Restraints
rear quarter windows
liftgate
removable seat cushion
front passenger sensor
centre stack
Ghin Rhime trim -inc: centre cluster
front door switch bezels
front seat height adjustable D-rings

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2010 Ford Escape