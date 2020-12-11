Menu
2010 Ford Escape

128,818 KM

$6,480

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

4WD V6 XLT, Only 128,000 km's, Local, No Accidents, Clean!

128,818KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6354137
  • Stock #: 7227
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DGXAKB17227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Accidents! Very low 128,000 km's and 4WD system. Well equipped with alloy wheels, keyless-entry, air conditioning, CD player, power windows, mirrors and locks, running boards, cruise control and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

