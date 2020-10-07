Menu
2010 Ford F-150

162,805 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT, LOCAL, XTR

2010 Ford F-150

XLT, LOCAL, XTR

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,805KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6086052
  • Stock #: AA20236
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV2AFC32696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA20236
  • Mileage 162,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, XLT, crew, 4X4, 157" w/base, 5.4L V8, 6 spd auto, 3.73 ltd slip, bluetooth, remote entry, XTR pkg, chrome step bars, fog lamps, 18" chromed wheels, max trlr tow, trlr brake controller & much more.  Please droop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

