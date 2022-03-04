Menu
2010 Ford F-150

394,000 KM

Details

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XL

2010 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

394,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8546852
  • Stock #: r660
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV5AFC58173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour b
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # r660
  • Mileage 394,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLID WORK TRUCK.  FULL SERVICE HISTORY.  RUNS GOOD

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

