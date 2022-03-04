$4,950+ tax & licensing
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2010 Ford F-150
XL
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
394,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 8546852
- Stock #: r660
- VIN: 1FTFX1EV5AFC58173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour b
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 394,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLID WORK TRUCK. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. RUNS GOOD
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
