2010 GMC Sierra 1500

288,642 KM

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Ext Cab SL Sierra Nevada Edition, 4.8L V8, No Accidents

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Ext Cab SL Sierra Nevada Edition, 4.8L V8, No Accidents

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

288,642KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9564802
  Stock #: 5437
  VIN: 1GTSKUEA8AZ115437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 288,642 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents! 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Nevada Edition Short box Extended cab 4x4 with the 4.8L Vortec V8 engine. Well equipped with all of the power options, original window sticker, alloy wheels, air conditioning, tow package, running boards and more. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
CD Player
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

