2010 Honda Civic
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO, available now at H2H Auto Group! This sleek grey sedan has a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for city driving or highway trips. With a comfortable interior featuring leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, you'll be cruising in style. This Civic is packed with features that make driving enjoyable and safe, including heated seats, heated mirrors, and a rear spoiler. With just 149,826 km on the odometer, this Civic is ready to take on whatever adventures you have in store.
This Honda Civic comes equipped with features that make it stand out from the crowd. The luxurious leather seats provide ultimate comfort, while the heated front seats and heated mirrors ensure warmth on chilly days. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making getting in and out of your car a breeze. Stay safe and in control with the stability control system and traction control, providing you with peace of mind on any road. And for those long drives, the cruise control feature will keep you relaxed and comfortable.
Visit H2H Auto Group today to see this 2010 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO in person and experience the difference!
Vehicle Features
