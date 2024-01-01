Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO, available now at H2H Auto Group! This sleek grey sedan has a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for city driving or highway trips. With a comfortable interior featuring leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, youll be cruising in style. This Civic is packed with features that make driving enjoyable and safe, including heated seats, heated mirrors, and a rear spoiler. With just 149,826 km on the odometer, this Civic is ready to take on whatever adventures you have in store.</p><p>This Honda Civic comes equipped with features that make it stand out from the crowd. The luxurious leather seats provide ultimate comfort, while the heated front seats and heated mirrors ensure warmth on chilly days. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making getting in and out of your car a breeze. Stay safe and in control with the stability control system and traction control, providing you with peace of mind on any road. And for those long drives, the cruise control feature will keep you relaxed and comfortable.</p><p>Visit H2H Auto Group today to see this 2010 Honda Civic 4DR AUTO in person and experience the difference!</p>

2010 Honda Civic

149,826 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,826KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F03AH011657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

