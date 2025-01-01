Menu
Recent Arrival! 2010 Honda Civic Sport Gray 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br>black Cloth.

2010 Honda Civic

266,843 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

12109298

2010 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
266,843KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA1F62AH000511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KE54106A
  • Mileage 266,843 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2010 Honda Civic Sport Gray 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD

black Cloth.

2010 Honda Civic