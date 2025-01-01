$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Honda Civic
Sport
2010 Honda Civic
Sport
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
266,843KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFA1F62AH000511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KE54106A
- Mileage 266,843 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2010 Honda Civic Sport Gray 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD
black Cloth.
black Cloth.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2019 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid Preferred 36,273 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Essential 54,316 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 90,730 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2010 Honda Civic