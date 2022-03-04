$10,700+ tax & licensing
$10,700
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2010 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
176,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8531483
- Stock #: VW1406E
- VIN: 2HGFA1E41AH033371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 176,288 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
ABS Brakes
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8