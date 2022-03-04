Menu
2010 Honda Civic

176,288 KM

$10,700

+ tax & licensing
$10,700

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$10,700

+ taxes & licensing

176,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8531483
  Stock #: VW1406E
  VIN: 2HGFA1E41AH033371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 176,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

