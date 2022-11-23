2010 Honda Ridgeline

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 0 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9444762

9444762 Stock #: N259410A

N259410A VIN: 5FPYK1F53AB502064

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N259410A

Mileage 176,062 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.