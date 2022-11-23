Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Ridgeline

176,062 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Ridgeline

2010 Honda Ridgeline

VP - Trailer Hitch

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Ridgeline

VP - Trailer Hitch

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,062KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9444762
  • Stock #: N259410A
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F53AB502064

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N259410A
  • Mileage 176,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailer Hitch, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!

The Honda Ridgelines roomy cabin, ample storage, smooth ride, and innovative touches make its rivals seem outdated, says Car and Driver. This 2010 Honda Ridgeline is for sale today.

Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 176,062 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Trailer Hitch, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Chrysler

2018 Jeep Compass Sp...
 77,992 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler 300 Pl...
 169,326 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 82,741 KM
$49,885 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

Call Dealer

778-726-XXXX

(click to show)

778-726-0815

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory