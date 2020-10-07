Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

95,567 KM

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

95,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5865420
  • Stock #: 812293B
  • VIN: 5NMSHDAG9AH359062

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 812293B
  • Mileage 95,567 KM

LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS PLUS ALL POWER OPTIONS. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

