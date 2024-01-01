Menu
Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarFax Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! Documentation fee ($997) and Dealer Prep ($299) are not included in the vehicle price.

2010 Hyundai Tucson

202,170 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

202,170KM
Used
VIN KM8JT3ACXAU026889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Documentation fee ($997) and Dealer Prep ($299) are not included in the vehicle price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Hyundai Tucson