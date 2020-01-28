Menu
2010 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AWD, Pano Sunroof, Leather, Bluetooth, Clean!

2010 Hyundai Tucson

Limited AWD, Pano Sunroof, Leather, Bluetooth, Clean!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,147KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4607871
  • Stock #: 6919
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC9AU046919
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Loaded 2010 Hyundai Tucson LIMITED All-Wheel Drive SUV with only 154,000 km's. The Top of the Line LIMITED features panorama sunroof, bluetooth hands-free phone, heated leather power seats, climate control, alloy wheels and more.


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

