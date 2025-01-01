$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Jeep Liberty
Sport
2010 Jeep Liberty
Sport
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4PN2GKXAW123221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TH50654B
- Mileage 217,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport Stone White Clearcoat PowerTech 3.7L V6 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4WD
4WD.
4WD.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate 34,302 KM $37,991 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 116,201 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos EX 48,668 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2010 Jeep Liberty