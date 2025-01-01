Menu
Recent Arrival! 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport Stone White Clearcoat PowerTech 3.7L V6 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4WD<br><br>4WD.

2010 Jeep Liberty

217,000 KM

Details Description

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
217,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4PN2GKXAW123221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport Stone White Clearcoat PowerTech 3.7L V6 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4WD

4WD.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

