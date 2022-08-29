Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

170,000 KM

Details Description

$9,800

+ tax & licensing
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

604-814-6220

2010 Jeep Patriot

2010 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Sport

2010 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr Sport

Location

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9179476
  • Stock #: AFK22-40467
  • VIN: 1J4NF2GB1AD540467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Jeep Patriot, 4WD, 4dr, Auto, No Accidents, Local, North Edition, 170,000 Kilometers, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power Locks, Leather Heated Seats, Titled Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, CD Player, AUX Connector, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Four Brand New tiers, Complete Service Records Available, Full CarFax History Report, Comes With Four Extra Winter Tiers and Rims, In Great Running Condition, One Year Warranty Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

