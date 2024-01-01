Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2010 Kia Forte EX, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and paired with an automatic transmission, this Forte offers smooth and responsive driving. With 139,410km on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for its next chapter.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks for effortless access and comfort. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, providing peace of mind on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heated mirrors. This 2010 Kia Forte EX is loaded with features, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a reliable and stylish sedan at an affordable price.</p><p><strong>5 Sizzling Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with the touch of a button, leaving the keys in your pocket.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Defrost your mirrors instantly for clear visibility in any weather.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of one-touch power windows and power locks for easy access.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Stay safe and in control with enhanced braking capabilities.</li><li><strong>Bucket Seats:</strong> Experience superior comfort and support with plush bucket seats.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

VIN KNAFU4A28A5052533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,410 KM

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2010 Kia Forte EX, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and paired with an automatic transmission, this Forte offers smooth and responsive driving. With 139,410km on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for its next chapter.

Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks for effortless access and comfort. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, providing peace of mind on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heated mirrors. This 2010 Kia Forte EX is loaded with features, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a reliable and stylish sedan at an affordable price.

5 Sizzling Features:

  • Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the touch of a button, leaving the keys in your pocket.
  • Heated Mirrors: Defrost your mirrors instantly for clear visibility in any weather.
  • Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch power windows and power locks for easy access.
  • Anti-Lock Brakes: Stay safe and in control with enhanced braking capabilities.
  • Bucket Seats: Experience superior comfort and support with plush bucket seats.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

2010 Kia Forte