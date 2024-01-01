$7,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Kia Forte
EX FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2010 Kia Forte EX, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and paired with an automatic transmission, this Forte offers smooth and responsive driving. With 139,410km on the odometer, this vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for its next chapter.
Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks for effortless access and comfort. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, providing peace of mind on the road. Stay comfortable year-round with air conditioning and heated mirrors. This 2010 Kia Forte EX is loaded with features, making it an excellent choice for drivers seeking a reliable and stylish sedan at an affordable price.
5 Sizzling Features:
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the touch of a button, leaving the keys in your pocket.
- Heated Mirrors: Defrost your mirrors instantly for clear visibility in any weather.
- Power Windows and Locks: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch power windows and power locks for easy access.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Stay safe and in control with enhanced braking capabilities.
- Bucket Seats: Experience superior comfort and support with plush bucket seats.
