2010 Kia Forte

236,290 KM

Details Description Features

$5,480

+ tax & licensing
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Koup Koupe SX, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

236,290KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7629784
  • Stock #: 8472
  • VIN: KNAFW6A3XA5248472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 236,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Kia with No Accidents! Leather Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Climate Control Air Conditioning, all of the power options and more. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

