2010 Lexus IS 250
4dr Sdn Auto RWD
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that turns heads? Look no further than this 2010 Lexus IS 250, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth, responsive rear-wheel drive system that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. With only 144,556km on the odometer, this IS 250 is ready for many more miles of adventure.
Step inside and be greeted by luxurious amenities and a comfortable interior. The plush bucket seats provide ample support for both driver and passenger, while the premium sound system will keep you entertained on every journey. Enjoy added peace of mind with advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.
This Lexus IS 250 is packed with features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. Here are five highlights:
- Luxurious Bucket Seats: Sink into plush comfort and enjoy optimal support during every drive.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favourite tunes with a crystal-clear audio experience.
- Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience exhilarating handling and responsive performance that turns heads.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of locking and unlocking your car with just the push of a button.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the harshest winter conditions.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish and reliable Lexus IS 250. Contact H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and experience the difference for yourself.
604-593-5191