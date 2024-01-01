Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that turns heads? Look no further than this 2010 Lexus IS 250, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth, responsive rear-wheel drive system that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. With only 144,556km on the odometer, this IS 250 is ready for many more miles of adventure.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by luxurious amenities and a comfortable interior. The plush bucket seats provide ample support for both driver and passenger, while the premium sound system will keep you entertained on every journey. Enjoy added peace of mind with advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.</p><p>This Lexus IS 250 is packed with features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. Here are five highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Bucket Seats:</strong> Sink into plush comfort and enjoy optimal support during every drive.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favourite tunes with a crystal-clear audio experience.</li><li><strong>Rear-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience exhilarating handling and responsive performance that turns heads.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of locking and unlocking your car with just the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable even in the harshest winter conditions.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish and reliable Lexus IS 250. Contact H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and experience the difference for yourself.</p>

2010 Lexus IS 250

144,556 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Lexus IS 250

4dr Sdn Auto RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus IS 250

4dr Sdn Auto RWD

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,556KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHBF5C27A2096747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that turns heads? Look no further than this 2010 Lexus IS 250, available now at H2H Auto Group. This sleek sedan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth, responsive rear-wheel drive system that delivers an exhilarating driving experience. With only 144,556km on the odometer, this IS 250 is ready for many more miles of adventure.

Step inside and be greeted by luxurious amenities and a comfortable interior. The plush bucket seats provide ample support for both driver and passenger, while the premium sound system will keep you entertained on every journey. Enjoy added peace of mind with advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.

This Lexus IS 250 is packed with features designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable and convenient. Here are five highlights:

  • Luxurious Bucket Seats: Sink into plush comfort and enjoy optimal support during every drive.
  • Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favourite tunes with a crystal-clear audio experience.
  • Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience exhilarating handling and responsive performance that turns heads.
  • Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of locking and unlocking your car with just the push of a button.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the harshest winter conditions.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a stylish and reliable Lexus IS 250. Contact H2H Auto Group today for a test drive and experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4WD 4dr I4 for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4WD 4dr I4 248,493 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Sorento EX Lux w/2-Tone Trim/Chrome Whls 4WD 4dr V6 Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Kia Sorento EX Lux w/2-Tone Trim/Chrome Whls 4WD 4dr V6 Auto 157,656 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Executive Edition 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive 128,185 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus IS 250