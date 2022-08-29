$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2010 Lexus RX
Base
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
174,436KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9207442
- Stock #: 18120B
- VIN: JTJBK1BA7A2419965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,436 KM
Vehicle Description
Never lose your edge in this 2010 Lexus RX 350. Its supple ride, finely finished interior, luxurious features, famed reliability, generous cargo capacity, and spacious five-passenger cabin are all desirable qualities in a luxury crossover SUV. This Lexus RX has it all. This SUV has 174,436 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
