Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lexus RX

174,436 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus RX

2010 Lexus RX

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus RX

Base

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,436KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9207442
  • Stock #: 18120B
  • VIN: JTJBK1BA7A2419965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18120B
  • Mileage 174,436 KM

Vehicle Description

This Lexus RX defines the mid-size luxury SUV segment. This 2010 Lexus RX is for sale today.

Never lose your edge in this 2010 Lexus RX 350. Its supple ride, finely finished interior, luxurious features, famed reliability, generous cargo capacity, and spacious five-passenger cabin are all desirable qualities in a luxury crossover SUV. This Lexus RX has it all. This SUV has 174,436 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 275HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2010 Lexus RX Base
 174,436 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey C...
 75,106 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee L...
 77,570 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory