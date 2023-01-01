Menu
<p>Dealer personal vehicle. very nice</p>

2010 Lincoln Navigator

280,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Lincoln Navigator

2010 Lincoln Navigator

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

280,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 280,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer personal vehicle. very nice

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Security

Automatic High Beams

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-XXXX

604-543-5551

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2010 Lincoln Navigator