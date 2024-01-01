Menu
Loaded local BC Mazda 3 Sport Hatchback with automatic and no accidents. Heated seats, air conditioning, alloy wheels, Bluetooth and more.

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

252,180 KM

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Used
252,180KM
VIN JM1BL1H55A1210210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 210210
  • Mileage 252,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded local BC Mazda 3 Sport Hatchback with automatic and no accidents. Heated seats, air conditioning, alloy wheels, Bluetooth and more. 


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Front ventilated & rear solid pwr disc brakes
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
2.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Dual sport exhaust garnish

Interior

Map Lights
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear heater ducts
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Driver foot rest
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Illuminated glove compartment
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Silver finish on inner door handle
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Exterior temperature gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light
Anti-theft alarm
Silver IP decoration panel

Safety

Airbags
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
Whiplash-reducing adjustable front seat head restraints

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
side sill extensions
Black grille w/grey grille bar
Rear body-colour sport roof spoiler

Powertrain

check engine

Media / Nav / Comm

aux input jack
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile

Additional Features

low washer fluid
door ajar
force limiters
low fuel level
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure

