Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

4dr Wgn Auto GS

Watch This Vehicle
12177595

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

4dr Wgn Auto GS

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1739323324
  2. 1739323326
  3. 1739323327
  4. 1739323329
  5. 1739323331
  6. 1739323332
  7. 1739323334
  8. 1739323335
  9. 1739323337
  10. 1739323339
  11. 1739323340
  12. 1739323342
  13. 1739323343
  14. 1739323345
  15. 1739323346
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CR2W33A0364138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2016 Honda HR-V 4WD 4dr CVT EX for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Honda HR-V 4WD 4dr CVT EX 58,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Outback 5DR WGN CVT 3.6R W/TOURING PKG for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Subaru Outback 5DR WGN CVT 3.6R W/TOURING PKG 142,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128
2020 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128" SLE 44,000 KM $29,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA5