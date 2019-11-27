Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4dr AWD 4 Door Sedan

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4dr AWD 4 Door Sedan

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,553KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4369866
  • Stock #: 20RM1160A
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB5AF384744
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

 

 

This well maintained 2010 Mercedes C 300 features LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER FRONT SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, Bluetooth, cruise control, dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatbacks, power folding exterior mirrors, dual exhaust tips, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, 17-inch alloys  and more!! 

 

Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this ride comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership. 

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

