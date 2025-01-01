Menu
Recent Arrival! 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 White 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATICÂ

Reviews:
* Styling, classiness, comfort and the GLKâs upscale cabin are highly rated by owners. Many report a perfect blend of agility, sportiness and comfort is maintained on all surfaces. A solid and robust feeling of quality is noted, and even the standard stereo system is said to be potent. Outward visibility and intelligent, confident traction in all conditions is praised, too. Finally, numerous tall drivers go out of their way to mention the GLKâs generous head-room. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

220,142 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

12947036

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,142KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB7AF323274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Reviews:
* Styling, classiness, comfort and the GLKâs upscale cabin are highly rated by owners. Many report a perfect blend of agility, sportiness and comfort is maintained on all surfaces. A solid and robust feeling of quality is noted, and even the standard stereo system is said to be potent. Outward visibility and intelligent, confident traction in all conditions is praised, too. Finally, numerous tall drivers go out of their way to mention the GLKâs generous head-room. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class