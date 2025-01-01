$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,142KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB7AF323274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK GLK 350 White 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATICÂ
Reviews:
* Styling, classiness, comfort and the GLKâs upscale cabin are highly rated by owners. Many report a perfect blend of agility, sportiness and comfort is maintained on all surfaces. A solid and robust feeling of quality is noted, and even the standard stereo system is said to be potent. Outward visibility and intelligent, confident traction in all conditions is praised, too. Finally, numerous tall drivers go out of their way to mention the GLKâs generous head-room. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class