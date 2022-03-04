Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

98,618 KM

Details Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

98,618KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8645615
  • Stock #: MA605948A
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB6AF468371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,618 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

