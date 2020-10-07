Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

101,500 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

3500 . LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS

101,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6096501
  • Stock #: AA20237
  • VIN: WDABF4CC7A9439944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 101,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, 1 TON CARGO, 16' BOX, 170" W/BASE, 3.0L TURBO DIESEL, 5 SPD AUTO, REMOTE ENTRY, AIR, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, TITL WHEEL.  PERFECT FIT FOR ANY BUSINESS BIG OR SMALL.  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged

