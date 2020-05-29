Menu
$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S COUPE "Mayfair Edition", Low 88k, 19 Service Records, Auto

2010 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S COUPE "Mayfair Edition", Low 88k, 19 Service Records, Auto

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$10,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,604KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5184590
  • Stock #: 0985
  • VIN: WMWMF7C51ATZ70985
Exterior Colour
Cream
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Local, No Accidents, 88,600km's and the special 50th Anniversary (Mayfair 50) Edition MINI Cooper S Coupe. 19 Service Records.


Well optioned with Mayfair Edition features like the chocolate brown interior, rally style lights, special chocolate brown interior only found in the Mayfair with contrasting green stitching, power panorama dual sunroof, Harmon Kardon Premium Stereo, Bluetooth hands-free phone, climate control air conditioning, alloy wheels and more. 


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

