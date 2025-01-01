Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

219,000 KM

Details Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

12521440

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  11. 1747171353876
Sale

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N4AL2AP4AC183380

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2010 Nissan Altima