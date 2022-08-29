Menu
2010 Nissan Rogue

160,000 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

604-814-6220

2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

2010 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Location

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9013243
  • Stock #: AFK22-36241
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV3AW136241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan Rogue AWD, Auto, 4dr, S, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Tilted Steering Wheels, Air Conditioning, CD Player, 6 CD Changer, MP3 PlayerAUX Connector, Radio FM/AM, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels. Keyless Entry, In Great Running Condition, Finance Available, One Year Warranty Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-XXXX

604-814-6220

