2010 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 7 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10425783

10425783 VIN: 3N1AB6AP2AL613502

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 178,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.