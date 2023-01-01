$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
604-496-5123
2010 Nissan Sentra
2010 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
178,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10425783
- VIN: 3N1AB6AP2AL613502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3