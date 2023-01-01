Menu
2010 Nissan Sentra

178,700 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2010 Nissan Sentra

2010 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0

2010 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10425783
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP2AL613502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

