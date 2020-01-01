Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

X Limited, NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,634KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4445796
  • Stock #: AA20007
  • VIN: JF2SH6DC5AH771373
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Local, accident free, 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Sun/Moonroof

